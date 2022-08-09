A massive all-day block party is coming to Toronto this weekend

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

There’s no better way to celebrate the summer than at a FREE all-day street party.

The Bentway Block Party is set to take place under the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, August 14 from noon to 10 pm.

Guests can expect a day full of musical performances, workshops, family-friendly games, and food and drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bentway 📍Toronto (@thebentway)

This year’s headliners include a futuristic funk duo from New York City known as The Illustrious Blacks, and Toronto drag royalty Priyanka, famously known as the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race. The event is hosted by Bombae, who is on the current season of the show.

On social, the organizers are giving away one ticket (including a plus one) to a FREE meet-and-greet with Priyanka, who will be performing some off her new EP, “Taste Test,” at the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bentway 📍Toronto (@thebentway)

To enter, guests must follow @thebentway and @theprepclinic, “like” the photo above, and tag two friends in the comments.

Party people are in for an afternoon of daytime entertainment led by DJ sets from Valeroo, Ace Dillinger, and John Caffery.

Performances will be taking place throughout the day, from the world’s leading Sign Spinners, to the Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance who will hit the dance floor with Toronto’s ballroom legends.

Additionally, family-friendly street fashion workshops will be taking place, led by Toronto designer Meesh. Guests are encouraged to bring denim garments that they will have the opportunity to redesign. You can also choose a new product off the racks available, and create your own take on denim streetwear.

To attend the summer celebration, all you need to do is RSVP, for free, right here.

The Bentway Block Party

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard

When: Sunday, August 14

Hours: Noon to 10 pm

Admission: Free