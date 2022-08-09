Fried Chicken Fest returns to Scarborough this weekend, courtesy of Street Eats Market, and it’s set to be a pretty special event, with net proceeds being donated to Scarborough Health Network.

Poised to take centre stage are some of the city’s most sought-after fried chicken connoisseurs.

Better yet, Street Eats Market revealed via Instagram that visitors can expect to see fan favourite Daves Hot Chicken embroiled in a battle with Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken, over who truly reigns supreme.

Just in case fried chicken crusades don’t tickle your fancy, there will be an abundance of wacky flavour concepts and combinations to dig into, as well as all the crowd favourites.

Guests are invited to indulge in live music and DJ sets, fried chicken in hand, though they may want to set their snacks aside for a spot of axe throwing or giant Jenga. Not to mention, arcade basketball competitions, eating contests, and a hearty selection of beers and ciders to wash down their feast.

Tickets for adults are $5 per person (plus tax and additional fees), whilst children under 12 go for free.

Remember, Fried Chicken Fest is a fund-raising event, so the more attendees the merrier!

Fried Chicken Fest

When: August 12, 6 to 11 pm; August 13, noon to 11 pm; August 14, noon to 8 pm

Where: 500 Progress Avenue, Scarborough