12 things to do in Toronto this week: September 20 to 26

It’s almost the end of September, so it’s time to make the most of it. Check out all the events that Toronto has to offer this week. There are always things to do and discover.

Bundle up, go outside and explore the city!

To help you start, here are a few things to keep in mind as you head through the week:

The deals just keep coming, Canada! Starbucks is back with the same buy-one-get-one FREE deal we know and love, but this time, there’s very “limited eligibility” for it. From now until September 20, patrons with a Starbucks Rewards account who were lucky enough to get the deal can order a handcrafted drink (size grande or larger) at a participating Starbucks location and enjoy a second handcrafted drink at zero cost. Please note that this Starbucks deal has limited eligibility and is not a mass coupon.

When: Until September 20

Where: Your local Starbucks shop

A new exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) documents the experiences of COVID-19 through hundreds of face masks. The aptly named exhibit, Unmasking the Pandemic: From Personal Protection to Personal Expression, will open on September 18, and is completely free to the public. The exhibit features more than 100 stunning face masks handmade by artists, designers, and makers from 23 countries around the world.

When: Monday to Sunday from 7 am to 10 pm

Where: Park Hyatt Toronto – 4 Avenue Road

The beloved celebration of cider returns this year with The Road Trip, a curated voyage to one of two Ontario cideries for an exclusive outdoor cider and dining experience. Continuing the Toronto Cider Festival’s tradition of introducing its namesake beverage to Ontarians, The Road Trip whisks guests off to explore the province’s cider-growing regions.

When: Wednesdays through Sundays until October 11

Where: Caledon’s Spirit Tree Estate Cidery or Small Talk Vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Toronto just got its first-ever “post-to-pay” pop-up. Offering an array of limited-edition items from local shops and artisans, the only accepted form of payment at Pick Me Ups, by MilkUP, is social currency. To get the goods, including themed cookies and mini cheesecakes, all you have to do is make a post on social media about them.

When: Thursdays to Sundays through October 2. Open from 11 am until vendors sell out.

Where: 639 Queen Street West

There’s nothing better than watching your favourite team do what they do best in person, but snagging tickets in time might be a tedious task. Bars are the next best thing. Thankfully, Toronto has a bunch of sports bars scattered across the city for fans to reunite and cheer on their teams together. Pair that with a cold brew and something to munch on, and you have yourself the perfect game night.

When: Game nights

Where: Across Toronto

A new immersive culinary restaurant has opened in Toronto, inspired by the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene. Within the recently renovated Park Hyatt Toronto, guests will find Joni, the hotel’s restaurant that offers “a bistronomy approach to its menu,” combining casual bistro dining and contemporary cooking techniques. Through their cooking styles, they focus on fresh and flavourful ingredients.

When: Monday to Sunday from 7 am to 10 pm

Where: Park Hyatt Toronto – 4 Avenue Road

Wine Rack has teamed up with GO Transit for the ultimate Niagara wine tour experience, and tickets are now on sale. Starting September 18, The Great Grape Escape, Wine Rack and GO Transit’s newest venture will showcase Jackson-Triggs and Inniskillin wine estates with an all-inclusive wine tour.

When: Every Saturday starting September 18 until October 16

Where: Travel to either Inniskillin or Jackson-Triggs winery via GO Bus

Fried chicken fans now have another thing to get excited about! Jollibee is introducing a new delicious item to its menu, the “Jollibee Chickenwich.” The fast-food joint has officially launched the new chicken sandwich in an original and spicy option at all Canadian locations.

When: You’re in the mood for some delicious fried goodness

Where: Jollibee locations across Toronto

If you’re hoping to do some scenic exploring this fall, look no further than the Cheltenham Badlands. Located just an hour’s drive from Toronto in Caledon, the badlands are one of Ontario’s most recognizable and breathtaking natural landmarks. An accessible boardwalk winds through the park, offering views of the rolling red earth and the changing trees beyond. The boardwalk connects to the Badlands Trail, which takes you through a serene slow-growing forest and on to the Bruce Trail.

When: 8 am to 8 pm daily until October 24

Where: 1739 Olde Base Line Road, Caledon

Toronto’s newest all-season rooftop restaurant has finally opened its doors after months of anticipation. Harriet’s Toronto is located within 1 Hotel Toronto at 550 Wellington Street West on the 16th floor of the luxurious stay. Guests can enjoy the sunset while indulging in a handcrafted cocktail or eating Japanese cuisine and comfort dishes developed by 1 Hotel Toronto’s Executive Chef Derek Powers Jr. They also host a weekend brunch menu, offering a beautiful setting for an intimate afternoon. Guests can expect live music and DJ performances, as well.

When: Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am and weekend brunch on Saturdays from 12 pm to 4 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm.

Where: 1 Hotel Toronto at 550 Wellington Street West on the 16th floor

The spookiest time of the year is fast approaching, and with it comes the reopening of Toronto’s legendary haunted farm. Fear Farm, located roughly an hour and a half from Toronto, is set to open for the season on September 25. Brave visitors can embark on four different haunted tours, including the Hillbilly Hike, which takes you through an eerie swamp full of chainsaw-wielding maniacs.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 25 to October 31

Where: 36685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario

Daan Go Cake Lab has opened a new location just north of Toronto, marking its third storefront in the region. The popular bakery, known for its creative macarons and gorgeous pastries, opened a storefront in Richmond Hill this past August at 550 Hwy 7 East, Times Square.

When: Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 550 Hwy 7 East