Joni is Toronto's newest restaurant located in a luxurious hotel

A new immersive culinary restaurant has opened in Toronto and it’s inspired by the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene.

Within the recently renovated Park Hyatt Toronto, guests will find Joni, the hotel’s restaurant that offers “a bistronmy approach to its menu”, combining casual bistro dining and contemporary cooking techniques.

Through their cooking styles, they focus on fresh and flavourful ingredients.

It can be found right at the heart of the beloved hotel and will offer breakfast, lunch, cocktail and dinner service.

Its one-of-a-kind menu will feature dishes such as Bees Wax Poached Lobster, Maitake Katsu Sando, Aged Angus Rib Eye, Ontario Lamb, Smoked Beet Tartare, and many more.

“Joni will bring a refined and distinctive approach to familiar dishes, pushing the boundaries of flavour, texture and presentation,” said Antonio Soriano, the executive chef at Joni.

“We carefully procure every ingredient with the best culinary techniques to create unparalleled moments within every bite and bring sophisticated cuisine to the forefront.”

Chef Jonathan Williams and pastry chef Sarah Tsai will also join Soriano in the kitchen, all bringing their Michelin-starred restaurant experience from London and Taiwan.

As for the space, Joni’s dining room will showcase a modern, electric-inspired ambiance with a contemporary staircase connecting four floors in an open-style design, according to the venue.

Starting late this fall, traditional afternoon tea will make a return to Park Hyatt Toronto, every Saturday and Sunday in Joni.