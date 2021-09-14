Burger King Canada is offering $1 cheeseburgers all week

Burger King Canada has a tasty mobile-exclusive offer for the week: you can get a cheeseburger for only $1.

Until September 19, guests are able to purchase one regular cheeseburger for $1 plus tax on the app.

This deal can only be used once per registered user, and it has to be added to the mobile order checkout basket for it to work.

If you don’t have an account, sign up here for a free account and check out the rest of their exclusive offers.