You can go on a curated road trip to an Ontario cidery this month

The Toronto Cider Festival is hitting the road.

The beloved celebration of cider returns this year with The Road Trip, a curated voyage to one of two Ontario cideries for an exclusive outdoor cider and dining experience.

Continuing the Toronto Cider Festival’s tradition of introducing its namesake beverage to Ontarians, The Road Trip whisks guests off to explore the province’s cider-growing regions.

“Exploring all that Ontario has to offer while supporting local tourism is at the core of this year’s Toronto Cider Festival experience,” organizers said.

“Adventure seekers [will get] an opportunity to explore all that local cideries have to offer.”

Guests can choose between an “authentic farm-to-table experience” at Caledon’s Spirit Tree Estate Cidery, or a summer vineyard picnic at Small Talk Vineyards in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Designed for two people, each Road Trip experience includes a 90-minute picnic featuring a flight of specialty ciders, two premium ciders of choice, and a charcuterie board.

Road-trippers also get a local itinerary highlighting the best places to stop, a curated playlist for the drive, and a gift bag to bring the experience home.

The Road Trip not only provides Ontarians with the opportunity to get outside but supports local tourism and family-run businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Every ticket sold helps feed 10 children in need through the TenFed Project, and supports the Toronto Cider Festival’s goal of feeding 10,000 kids by Thanksgiving.

“There is no greater purpose in life than to live a life of meaning and contribution,” said Chris Palivan, co-founder and executive director at the Toronto Cider Festival.

“I am proud of what we as a team have been able to accomplish and continue to do with the Road Trip Experience to contribute to our local communities that need it most.”

When: Wednesdays through Sundays until October 11

Tickets: Available online – $149.99 for two people