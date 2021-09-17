A terrifying haunted farm is opening near Toronto next week

The spookiest time of the year is fast approaching, and with it comes the reopening of Toronto’s legendary haunted farm.

Fear Farm, located roughly an hour and a half from Toronto, is set to open for the season on September 25.

Brave visitors can embark on four different haunted tours, including the Hillbilly Hike, which takes you through an eerie swamp full of chainsaw-wielding maniacs.

There’s only one way in — and one way out — of Hillier House and nothing but horror in between. And if Dr. Hillier finds you, it’ll be your new home.

Wind through dark fields and forests as The Hayride transports you back in time and subjects you to “unspeakable horrors and creatures of the past.”

You don’t want to get lost on The Stalking Dead tour—you never know what you’ll find in a pitch-black cornfield.

“Come enjoy the live horses on the hayride, the action, the actors, [and] the atmosphere,” Fear Farm’s website reads. “This is the fall event not too miss.”

If being terrified works up your appetite, Fear Farm has several dining options to choose from, including a bakery, a grill, a candy barn, and a pub.

Tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now, but are “very limited” and must be booked online in advance.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 25 to October 31

Where: 36685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario

Tickets: Available online, starting at $44.99 (each ticket includes access to all four haunts)