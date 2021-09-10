6 of the best sports bars to watch a game in Toronto

There’s nothing better than watching your favourite team do what they do best in person, but snagging tickets in time might be a tedious task. Bars are the next best thing.

Thankfully, Toronto has a bunch of sports bars scattered across the city for fans to reunite and cheer on their teams together.

Pair that with a cold brew and something to munch on and you have yourself the perfect game night.

Here are six of the best sports bars in Toronto to watch a game:

Catch all the UFC matches and US college basketball games at Toby’s. They have a grand selection of sport subscriptions for any sports fan. They have a wide range of draft beers too!

Address: 411 College Street

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 2 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dock Ellis (@thedockellis)

The Dock Ellis offers a great sports environment, whether you’re there for a drink to watch the game or to play a round of billiards during halftime. Grab some drinks and some grub while you cheer your favourite team on.

Address: 1280 Dundas Street West

Hours: Kitchen open from Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm, Saturday from 12 to 11 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm. Patio open Monday to Friday from 2 pm to 2 am, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 am.

Whether you want to sit on their outdoor patio or watch the game from inside, fans will be able to catch all the action and cheer on their favourite team from wherever they’re seated.

Address: 484 A Front Street East

Hours: Open for food every Sunday to Wednesday from 11 am to 9 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm. Patio from 11 am to 10:30 pm every day. Indoors Sunday to Wednesday from 11 am to 12 am, and Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 2 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 817 Sports Bar & Grill (@817sports)

Patio or indoors, there are dozens of TVs where you can watch your favourite game with a nice cold beer and delicious pub food. They also have free WiFi throughout the entire venue just in case you need it.

Address: 817 Queen Street West

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 2 am

This sports restaurant plays all your favourite games on huge TVs and serves pub favourites, whether it be World Cup qualifiers, NFL matches or a few baseball games.

Address: 1980 St Clair Avenue West, 249 Queens Quay West, and 3200 Dufferin Street

Hours: Varies on location

This is the go-to spot for all sports games! Hoops soccer, baseball, football, you name it. Call ahead to make sure you can get a reservation.

Address: 125 Bremner Boulevard, 4207 Keele Street, 3650 Major MacKenzie Dr in Woodbridge

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 2 am