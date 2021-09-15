Daan Go Cake Lab has opened a new storefront in Richmond Hill

Daan Go Cake Lab has opened a new location just north of Toronto, marking its third storefront in the region.

The popular bakery, known for its creative macarons and gorgeous pastries, opened a storefront in Richmond Hill this past August at 550 Hwy 7 East, Times Square.

It is owned by MasterChef Canada’s most recent season 7 winner, Christopher Siu, and offers an array of delicious cakes, tarts, and of course, macarons.

Fans of the bakery can find goodies like the popular cartoon macarons, which features beloved movie and TV character, the Gold Thorn.

The new location is open Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.