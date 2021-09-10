You can hop on the GO to an all-inclusive Niagara wine tasting excursion

Wine Rack has teamed up with GO Transit for the ultimate Niagara wine tour experience and tickets are now on sale.

Starting September 18, The Great Grape Escape, Wine Rack and GO Transit’s newest venture, will showcase Jackson-Triggs and Inniskillin win estates with an all-inclusive wine tour.

Ticket holders would hop on a GO Transit bus in downtown Toronto and travel to either Inniskillin or Jackson-Triggs winery for a full day of wine-ing and dining.

The trip offers the choice between an interactive wine cocktail experience at Inniskillin with food pairings or a three-course lunch with wine pairings at Jackson-Triggs. Vegetarian meals are available.

Not sure which vineyard to pick? Here’s a quick rundown:

Inniskillin is one of the oldest vineyards in Canada and is known for its award-winning ice wine. They are left on the vines until temperatures reach -8°C and they are pressed while still frozen.

Jackson-Triggs is one of Canada's most awarded wineries. They offer a ton of wine varieties such as red, white, sparkling, and ice wines.

The trips will run every Saturday starting September 18 until October 16 except for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Tickets are priced at $99 per person and can be purchased online here.