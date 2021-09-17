10 things to do in Toronto this weekend: September 17 to 19

The weekend is finally here and, as always, there are a lot of things to see and do in Toronto in the next few days. It’s time to explore the city!

Go outside, get some fresh air and check out all the exciting events and new restaurants Toronto has to offer.

Here are a few things to check out this weekend:

Toronto just got its first-ever “post-to-pay” pop-up. Offering an array of limited-edition items from local shops and artisans, the only accepted form of payment at Pick Me Ups, by MilkUP, is social currency. To get the goods, including themed cookies and mini cheesecakes, all you have to do is make a post on social media about them.

When: Thursdays to Sundays through October 2. Open from 11 am until vendors sell out.

Where: 639 Queen Street West

Burger King Canada has a tasty mobile-exclusive offer for the week: you can get a cheeseburger for only $1. Until September 19, guests are able to purchase one regular cheeseburger for $1 plus tax on the app.

When: Until September 19

Where: At participating Burger King locations

Summer days, drifting away, to uh oh, those summer brunches! Seriously, Toronto loves brunch and patios in what seems like equal proportions. If there was ever a worthy reason to get out of bed on the weekend, the combo of sunny eggs with a side of sunshine might just be it.

When: For weekend brunch

Where: Restaurants across Toronto

A massive taco festival is coming to Toronto this weekend, and guests can enjoy delicious eats from the wondrous flavours of Mexico. The owners of Street Eats Market are bringing Taco Fest back on September 18 and 19 at Scarborough Town Centre. Attendees can enjoy over 50 variations of tacos and other appetizers, including guacamole, churros, and so much more.

When: September 18 and 19 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 520 Progress Avenue – Street Eats Market at Scarborough Town Centre

The deals just keep coming, Canada! Starbucks is back with the same buy-one-get-one FREE deal we know and love, but this time, there’s very “limited eligibility” for it. From now until September 20, patrons with a Starbucks Rewards account who were lucky enough to get the deal can order a handcrafted drink (size grande or larger) at a participating Starbucks location and enjoy a second handcrafted drink at zero cost. Please note this Starbucks deal has limited eligibility and is not a mass coupon.

When: Until September 20

Where: Your local Starbucks shop

There’s nothing better than watching your favourite team do what they do best in person, but snagging tickets in time might be a tedious task. Bars are the next best thing. Thankfully, Toronto has a bunch of sports bars scattered across the city for fans to reunite and cheer on their teams together. Pair that with a cold brew and something to munch on, and you have yourself the perfect game night.

When: Game nights

Where: Across Toronto

If you’d prefer cheap burgers to affordable fast-food fried chicken, then you’re in luck. Dairy Queen has one serious steal of a deal for beefy handheld lovers coming up next week. The American chain, known for its signature soft serve and ice cream treats like Blizzards and cakes, will be offering Canadian patrons $1 Single Cheeseburgers for a whopping six days in a row.

When: Once a day from 11 am to 2 pm until September 18

Where: At participating Dairy Queen locations

Daan Go Cake Lab has opened a new location just north of Toronto, marking its third storefront in the region. The popular bakery, known for its creative macarons and gorgeous pastries, opened a storefront in Richmond Hill this past August at 550 Hwy 7 East, Times Square.

When: Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: 550 Hwy 7 East

Fried chicken fans now have another thing to get excited about! Jollibee is introducing a new delicious item to its menu, the “Jollibee Chickenwich.” The fast-food joint has officially launched the new chicken sandwich in an original and spicy option at all Canadian locations.

When: Until September 19

Where: At participating Burger King locations

A new immersive culinary restaurant has opened in Toronto, inspired by the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene. Within the recently renovated Park Hyatt Toronto, guests will find Joni, the hotel’s restaurant that offers “a bistronomy approach to its menu,” combining casual bistro dining and contemporary cooking techniques. Through their cooking styles, they focus on fresh and flavourful ingredients.

When: Monday to Sunday from 7 am to 10 pm

Where: Park Hyatt Toronto – 4 Avenue Road