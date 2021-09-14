A massive taco festival is coming to Toronto this weekend, and guests can enjoy delicious eats from the wondrous flavours of Mexico.

The owners of Street Eats Market are bringing Taco Fest back September 18 and 19 at Scarborough Town Centre.

Attendees can enjoy over 50 variations of tacos and other appetizers, including guacamole, churros, and so much more.

Expect to see notable food truck names like 6 Spice Rack, Born2Eat, Buster’s Sea Cove, El Bosco, Food From East, Golden Grill, Jerk Brothers, La Novela, Los Vietnamita, Mac Pie House, Rebozos, and more.

They are all competing to win this year’s People’s Choice Award.

These aren’t your traditional tacos. Feast your eyes on the endless taco flavours like Garlic Butter Shrimp Tacos, Braised Boneless Rib Tacos, Jerk Chicken Tacos, Crispy Korean Fried Chicken Tacos, Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos, Chicken Shawarma Tacos, and a whole lot more.

It’s free to attend on a first-come, first-serve basis as there is a capacity limit. Physical distancing is required at all times, and if physical distancing is not possible, masks must be worn.

Taco Fest

Where: 520 Progress Avenue – Street Eats Market at Scarborough Town Centre

When: September 18 and 19 from 12 pm to 8 pm