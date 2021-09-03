17 brunch patios you must visit in Toronto before summer ends

Summer days, drifting away, to uh oh, those summer brunches!

Seriously, Toronto loves brunch and patios in seemingly equal proportions. If there was ever a worthy reason to get out bed on a weekend, the combo of sunny eggs with a side of sunshine might just be it.

These are the best Toronto patios where you can double down on your indulgences while the warm weather is upon us:

From French Toast to a good ol’ English Breakfast, Marben serves up delicious farm-to-table eats in a cozy outdoor patio – and the best part is no reservations are required. Be sure to try the refreshing St. Germain Elderflower Spritz while you’re there.

Address: 488 Wellington Street West, Toronto

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 8 pm

The schoolyard at this popular Liberty Village destination gets an A+ for serving brunch all week long. On the menu, find cheesecake waffles and cheesy bacon French toast that are top of their class. Reservations can be made online.

Address: 70 Fraser Avenue, Toronto

Hours: Every day from 9 am to 4 pm

Open for dinner, lunch, and on Sundays, brunch, Sofia is back to serving in Yorkville. To be sure you’ll get a seat at this secret-garden like patio, book your reso in advance on OpenTable.

Address: 99 Yorkville Avenue

Hours: Brunch – Saturday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 3 pm

Start with sticky buns and caesars before moving on to build-your-own-bennies on the sunny backyard patio at this craft kitchen on Dupont.

Address: 268 Howland Avenue, Toronto

Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 12 pm to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 2:45 pm and 5 pm from 10 pm, Sunday from 10 am to 2:45 pm.

Brunch it up downstairs from your King West condo. Paying sky-high rent for just a sliver of space deserves to be rewarded with occasional pancetta-topped breakfast pizza, no? Resos can be made online.

Address: 295 Adelaide Street West, Toronto

Hours: Weekend brunch starts at 10:30 am

Corned beef hash, hash brown BLTs, buttermilk waffle, and roasted mushrooms with fried eggs on toast are among the standouts on the brunch menu at this polished restaurant on Gerrard. They’ll bring back the weekend brunch offerings starting this fall.

Address: 955 Gerrard Street East, Toronto

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Home to legendary blueberry buttermilk pancakes and a sweet slice of patio, this Liberty Village brunch spot is the place to be on the weekends… or during the week when they serve another beloved meal mash-up known as b’lunch.

Address: 85 Hanna Avenue, Toronto

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 9 pm to 3 pm

Maison Selby

This Oliver & Bonacini spot is the ideal replacement for your postponed trip to Paris. Sigh. But seriously, don’t miss the brunch menu featuring avocado toast, Eggs Hemingway, and mimosas.

Address: 592 Sherbourne Street

Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2:30 pm

Petty Cash has an unreal brunch menu, perfect for tucking into on the Portland Street patio. Opt for fresh fare like the Petty Parfait, made with cantaloupe puree, greek yogurt, dragon fruit, chocolate, and pistachio, made for enjoying under the sun. Or, go heartier with Hot Cakes and Cream or an indulgent Breakfast Sandwich, featuring a honey garlic sausage patty.

Address: 487 Adelaide Street West, Toronto

Yes, Gusto is known for their Italian food but you need to try their brunch. Join them for an exquisite patio brunch on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 11:30 am to 3 pm. We promise you’ll find all of your favourites on their menu. This includes frittatas, omelettes, brunch burger, bacon, potatoes & pancakes and yes–avocado toast.

Address: 101 Portland St, Toronto

Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am to 3 pm

This menu even has plant-based items to accommodate everyone. From the Landwer’s Famous Breakfast to their delicious Halloumi & Za’tar grilled sandwich, their extensive menu is full of the perfect brunch meals.

Address: 5000 Yonge Street, 1912 Avenue Road, and 165 University Avenue

Hours: Every day from 8 am to close

Brunch is never complete without a buttery treat and this restaurant will give you exactly that. Don’t forget to also grab a glass of their fresh fruit juice or a cocktail du jour. This french bakery is exactly what you need to enjoy a summer brunch on a patio.

Address: 812 Queen St E, Toronto

This is not your parents’ french bistro. Their menu items may sound fancy but this is a “non-pretentious” brunch patio that you seriously need to check out. Oh, and if you’re looking to order off the brunch menu–and you’re looking to try something new–they serve frog legs.

Address: 35 Tank House Lane, Toronto



You can literally order a tray of assorted caffe pastries here. If that doesn’t make your mouth water, try the Uova Burrata e Tartufo with black truffle. They even have a Nutella cappuccino. For $45 you can get a brunch meal, a sweet treat AND bottomless mimosas.

Address: 633 King St W, Toronto

Hours: Monday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 10:30 pm.

This may just be one of the cutest brunch spots in the city. This restaurant has set out to give the Leaside neighbourhood the brunch destination it deserves. Fancy a charcoal lemonade? How about lemon ricotta pancakes? Stuffed french toast? Sophie’s Kitchen has it all.

Address: 1614 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm

There’s nothing like a good ol’ Canadian brunch. And this restaurant sources all of their ingredients from Ontario. Walk-ins are welcome here but you can also call or text them to make a reservation.

Address: 1627 Dupont St, Toronto

Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to late

Umbrellas keep this sprawling front patio on Bathurst Street shaded so you can enjoy a beer-fueled brunch featuring smoothie bowls, steak and eggs, vegan banana pancakes, and more.

Address: 115 Bathurst Street, Toronto

Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm

With files from Kayla Gladysz