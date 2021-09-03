17 brunch patios you must visit in Toronto before summer ends
Summer days, drifting away, to uh oh, those summer brunches!
Seriously, Toronto loves brunch and patios in seemingly equal proportions. If there was ever a worthy reason to get out bed on a weekend, the combo of sunny eggs with a side of sunshine might just be it.
These are the best Toronto patios where you can double down on your indulgences while the warm weather is upon us:
Marben
From French Toast to a good ol’ English Breakfast, Marben serves up delicious farm-to-table eats in a cozy outdoor patio – and the best part is no reservations are required. Be sure to try the refreshing St. Germain Elderflower Spritz while you’re there.
Address: 488 Wellington Street West, Toronto
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 8 pm
School
The schoolyard at this popular Liberty Village destination gets an A+ for serving brunch all week long. On the menu, find cheesecake waffles and cheesy bacon French toast that are top of their class. Reservations can be made online.
Address: 70 Fraser Avenue, Toronto
Hours: Every day from 9 am to 4 pm
Sofia
Open for dinner, lunch, and on Sundays, brunch, Sofia is back to serving in Yorkville. To be sure you’ll get a seat at this secret-garden like patio, book your reso in advance on OpenTable.
Address: 99 Yorkville Avenue
Hours: Brunch – Saturday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 3 pm
Chadwick’s
Start with sticky buns and caesars before moving on to build-your-own-bennies on the sunny backyard patio at this craft kitchen on Dupont.
Address: 268 Howland Avenue, Toronto
Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 12 pm to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 2:45 pm and 5 pm from 10 pm, Sunday from 10 am to 2:45 pm.
Figo
Brunch it up downstairs from your King West condo. Paying sky-high rent for just a sliver of space deserves to be rewarded with occasional pancetta-topped breakfast pizza, no? Resos can be made online.
Address: 295 Adelaide Street West, Toronto
Hours: Weekend brunch starts at 10:30 am
Maple Leaf Tavern
Corned beef hash, hash brown BLTs, buttermilk waffle, and roasted mushrooms with fried eggs on toast are among the standouts on the brunch menu at this polished restaurant on Gerrard. They’ll bring back the weekend brunch offerings starting this fall.
Address: 955 Gerrard Street East, Toronto
Mildred’s Temple Kitchen
Home to legendary blueberry buttermilk pancakes and a sweet slice of patio, this Liberty Village brunch spot is the place to be on the weekends… or during the week when they serve another beloved meal mash-up known as b’lunch.
Address: 85 Hanna Avenue, Toronto
Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 9 pm to 3 pm
Maison Selby
This Oliver & Bonacini spot is the ideal replacement for your postponed trip to Paris. Sigh. But seriously, don’t miss the brunch menu featuring avocado toast, Eggs Hemingway, and mimosas.
Address: 592 Sherbourne Street
Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2:30 pm
Petty Cash
Petty Cash has an unreal brunch menu, perfect for tucking into on the Portland Street patio. Opt for fresh fare like the Petty Parfait, made with cantaloupe puree, greek yogurt, dragon fruit, chocolate, and pistachio, made for enjoying under the sun. Or, go heartier with Hot Cakes and Cream or an indulgent Breakfast Sandwich, featuring a honey garlic sausage patty.
Address: 487 Adelaide Street West, Toronto
Gusto 101
Yes, Gusto is known for their Italian food but you need to try their brunch. Join them for an exquisite patio brunch on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 11:30 am to 3 pm. We promise you’ll find all of your favourites on their menu. This includes frittatas, omelettes, brunch burger, bacon, potatoes & pancakes and yes–avocado toast.
Address: 101 Portland St, Toronto
Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am to 3 pm
Cafe Landwer
This menu even has plant-based items to accommodate everyone. From the Landwer’s Famous Breakfast to their delicious Halloumi & Za’tar grilled sandwich, their extensive menu is full of the perfect brunch meals.
Address: 5000 Yonge Street, 1912 Avenue Road, and 165 University Avenue
Hours: Every day from 8 am to close
Bonjour Brioche
Brunch is never complete without a buttery treat and this restaurant will give you exactly that. Don’t forget to also grab a glass of their fresh fruit juice or a cocktail du jour. This french bakery is exactly what you need to enjoy a summer brunch on a patio.
Address: 812 Queen St E, Toronto
Cluny Bistro
This is not your parents’ french bistro. Their menu items may sound fancy but this is a “non-pretentious” brunch patio that you seriously need to check out. Oh, and if you’re looking to order off the brunch menu–and you’re looking to try something new–they serve frog legs.
Address: 35 Tank House Lane, Toronto
Oretta
You can literally order a tray of assorted caffe pastries here. If that doesn’t make your mouth water, try the Uova Burrata e Tartufo with black truffle. They even have a Nutella cappuccino. For $45 you can get a brunch meal, a sweet treat AND bottomless mimosas.
Address: 633 King St W, Toronto
Hours: Monday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 10:30 pm.
Sophie’s Kitchen
This may just be one of the cutest brunch spots in the city. This restaurant has set out to give the Leaside neighbourhood the brunch destination it deserves. Fancy a charcoal lemonade? How about lemon ricotta pancakes? Stuffed french toast? Sophie’s Kitchen has it all.
Address: 1614 Bayview Ave, Toronto
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm
Farmhouse Tavern
There’s nothing like a good ol’ Canadian brunch. And this restaurant sources all of their ingredients from Ontario. Walk-ins are welcome here but you can also call or text them to make a reservation.
Address: 1627 Dupont St, Toronto
Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to late
Northern Maverick Brewing Co.
Umbrellas keep this sprawling front patio on Bathurst Street shaded so you can enjoy a beer-fueled brunch featuring smoothie bowls, steak and eggs, vegan banana pancakes, and more.
Address: 115 Bathurst Street, Toronto
Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm
With files from Kayla Gladysz