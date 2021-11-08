8 things to do in Toronto this week: November 8 to 14

It’s another week in Toronto, and it’s a chilly one, but don’t let that stop you from heading outdoors and checking out things to do in the city.

It might be time to take out your winter clothes if you haven’t already. Bundle up and stay warm while you venture across Toronto.

Here are a few things to do in the city this week:

Yorkville’s dining domes are coming back next month! Guests can once again dine outdoors this winter under the night sky while staying warm and cozy. The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel’s Proof Bar will host its IGLOOsive experience starting November 4 with four new heated domes.

When: You’re in the mood for a new kind of dining

Where: 220 Bloor Street West

Canada’s Wonderland is bringing back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year, starting on November 13. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

The Rust Garden, Hidden Stories, and Silk Road are just a few of the exhibits the Aga Khan Museum has on display, and more to come. Starting November 17, guests can explore The Museum Collection Gallery’s sound and music exhibit, which is dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements and legacies of Muslim civilizations from the 9th and 19th centuries.

When: Throughout the month of November

Where: 77 Wynford Drive

The Seasons Christmas Show will bring the local craft and maker community back together to create a unique shopping experience for guests looking to find gift inspiration.

When: November 12 to 14

Where: International Centre (Hall 3), Mississauga

The AGO is hosting the Picasso: Painting the Blue Period exhibit, the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.

When: Until January 16, 2022

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

Niagara Falls is coming in hot this holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights and a huge outdoor Christmas market with more than 50 vendors. The market is set to open up on November 13, after the city’s Santa Claus Parade. There will be a Christmas tree lighting which will mark the opening of the market.

When: Beginning November 13 until December 19. Friday: 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday: 1 pm to 10 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: 4284 Queen St, Niagara Falls, Ontario

KitKat fanatics are in for a real treat! Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall now has its own creator studio for custom KitKats, but only for a limited time. Until November 13, the KitKat Chocolatory will be inviting shoppers to its KITKAT MADE 4 U creator studio to create a one-of-a-kind chocolate bar.

When: Until November 13

Where: KitKat Chocolatory – Yorkdale Mall

Snow Magic is an immersive drive-thru experience that will open up on November 12, and it features artwork by some of Canada’s most acclaimed artists. The winter wonderland, put on by Drive Thru Fun Co., will boast mythical creatures, a crystal-like cavern and a forest of light. The artists involved are used to making heads turn with installations at Nuit Blanche and Burning Man.

When: November 12 to January 16, from 5:30 to 11 pm, Wednesday to Sunday

Where: Ontario Place