There's a winter wonderland drive-thru event at Ontario Place this holiday season

With Thanksgiving officially under wraps, some might say it’s time to start looking ahead to winter festivities, and Ontario Place has just the event to get you excited.

Snow Magic is an immersive drive-thru experience that will open up on November 12, and it features artwork by some of Canada’s most acclaimed artists.

The winter wonderland, put on by Drive Thru Fun Co., will boast mythical creatures, a crystal-like cavern and a forest of light. The artists involved are used to making heads turn with installations at Nuit Blanche and Burning Man.

You can use your car’s radio to make it a totally immersive event! Tune into an FM station to experience a soundscape composed by Miff Zawadzki. The composition is 30 minutes and will take you through a “journey of light and enchanting beauty.”

“Our guests will become explorers and be taken on an inspirational, fun and unexpected journey showcasing some of Canada’s finest artistic talent and a best in class and seasoned production team. Snow Magic will be amazing, we will dazzle you and we have designed this to be fun for all,” Matt Ryan, head of marketing at Drive Thru Fun Co., said in a press release.

The 1.7 km experience will feature pyrotechnics, light tunnels and illuminated art projections for a very Instagrammable event.

“This is the first drive-thru event that is taking place at Ontario Place and we have infused it’s geographical location and uniqueness into our thematic journey,” Crystal Siemens, Snow Magic’s creative director, said in a press release.

It’s the season for giving, so $1 for every ticket sold will be donated to SickKids Hospital.

When: November 12 to January 16, from 5:30 to 11 pm, Wednesday to Sunday

Where: Ontario Place

Tickets: $45 to $65, on sale October 15