There's a huge Christmas market in Niagara Falls this winter

Niagara Falls is coming in hot this holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights and a huge outdoor Christmas market with more than 50 vendors.

The market is set to open up on November 13, after the city’s Santa Claus Parade. There will be a Christmas tree lighting which will mark the opening of the market.

The market will run on weekends from 5 pm to 11 pm on Fridays, 1 pm to 10 pm on Saturdays, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays.

Not only is it a shopping experience, but there are also lighting displays and holiday activities for those who don’t love to shop. There will even be live music and fire pits complete with Muskoka chairs.

Rumour has it, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance at the weekend market, so if you need to update your holiday card, hop into their sleigh for a festive photo op!

Where: 4284 Queen St, Niagara Falls, Ontario

When: Beginning November 13 until December 19. Friday: 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday: 1 pm to 10 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm.