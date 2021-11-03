Toronto just got a new interactive theatrical adventure (PHOTOS)

If you dream of starring in your own interactive theatrical adventure, then The Spectators’ Odyssey – o dell’Inferno is the show for you.

Co-presented by TO Live and DopoLavoro Teatrale (DLT), this immersive contemporary multimedia experience is getting its world premiere November 2 to 14 — and it’s a show unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

You become the protagonist in a journey through an epic world inspired by two classic tales: Dante’s Inferno and Homer’s The Odyssey. The end result is a choose-your-own-adventure experience that blurs the line between reality and fiction, blending the emotional impact of live theatre with the immersive qualities of alternate reality gaming.

Audience members must choose between the Blue path or the Red path.

Blue leads theatregoers backstage at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts to a strange realm inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey. This path is filled with a myriad of art forms, including dance, playwriting, poetry, radio documentary, virtual reality filmmaking and augmented immersive concerts.

Red, inspired by Dante’s Inferno, delves into the after-hours emptiness of the St. Lawrence Market. This path explores a world balanced between ancient and contemporary, sacred and profane, while examining the mysteries of within and without.

According to Daniele Bartolini, artistic director of DLT and creator of the show, “It is as if each audience, in each space, through a different art form, encounters a different side of themselves. It is an odyssey of art forms, an inferno of the exploration of the human condition.”

Other talented creatives involved in bringing this interactive theatrical adventure to life include filmmaker Bruce MacDonald, choreographer Esie Mensah, writer Luke Reece, sound designer Matteo Ciardi and experimental musician Andrea Gozzi, along with a cast of 25.

Each performance limits the number of spectators, making it the ideal live theatrical adventure during COVID-19.

“With a limited audience of eight with timed entrances, The Spectators’ Odyssey – o dell’Inferno is perfectly conceived to not only meet the challenges of live performance during a pandemic but also offer a tantalizing and innovative way in which to experience theatre today,” Bartolini says.

Audience participation is the lifeblood of the show, transforming every performance into a new epic journey, and transforming spectators into players.

But your tickets today for the limited run of this interactive theatrical adventure.

