10 things to do in Toronto this week: August 30 to September 5

September has crept up on us faster than anticipated, so it is time to say farewell to August and celebrate by exploring everything to do in Toronto before summer ends.

The heat warning is over! The city feels slightly cooler compared to days prior so it’s the perfect time to venture to all the spots you have yet to try without breaking a major sweat.

Here’s a list of things to do in the city this week

Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto. A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series. The exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world.

When: Until October 3

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

Midnight Cookie is a new late-night cookie delivery service in Toronto that offers warm and freshly baked cookies right to your door. Emily Banks tells Daily Hive she came up with the concept with her boyfriend during the lockdown. They found themselves wanting to order late-night snacks, but since many dessert spots were closed, they decided to take it upon themselves to fix the problem. They have many cookies to choose from, but the most popular options are Kinder, Caramilk and White Chocolate Sprinkle.

When: Tuesday to Thursday from 8 pm to 2 am, and Friday to Sunday from 8 pm to 3 am

Where: Straight to your door

Skate the night away at this 70s themed rollerskating pop-up A retro rollerskating pop-up has taken over the Bentway, and they’re officially open to the public. Retro Rolla opened in June and turned the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up. This is an adults-only pop-up; therefore, ID is required to prove you are older than 18. When: Be sure to book your time slot ahead of time.

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard Try some freshly brewed coffee and snacks at this new cafe in Aritzia Aritzia’s sophisticatedly chic cafe shop has opened its second location in Toronto. The Sherway Gardens Aritzia store now has the brand’s A-OK Cafe, making it the fifth location across North America. Now you can snack and shop at the same time. The A-OK Cafe serves espresso drinks made with signature blends. They also have a full menu of tea, hot and iced drinks, and delicious pastries. When: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall

This summer, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, and its series of online events kick off on Friday. This year’s lineup includes cooking classes, musical performances, a broadcast of SuperDogs, and a virtual beer tasting. Some events are free, and some are paid — and a subscription to this year’s virtual event comes with a one-day complimentary ticket to the 2022 CNE.

When: Now until September 5

Where: Online

It may still technically be summer, but this week, Pumpkin Spice Season arrived in full force. User Eggbaloni is a Starbucks barista who shares top-notch tips and tricks on how to order bangers from the cafe. The TikToker’s latest pro tip? Something they refer to as the “number one pumpkin drink that you should get at Starbucks.” Eggbaloni says to ask for a Grande Iced Chai with Oat Milk, Brown Sugar, and Pumpkin Foam on top.

When: You’re in need of a pick me up

Where: Starbucks locations

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

A new farmers’ market is coming to downtown Toronto this weekend. Starting on August 15, the Roundhouse Farmers’ Market will bring fresh, local food to its namesake park every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. Offering an abundance of seasonal vegetables, organic meats, and baked goods, the market will also drive tourism to the national historic site.

When: Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard

This exhibition features several rooms from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each dedicated to a notable hero such as Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, and more. When: Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 8 pm, Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street

Believe it or not, ’tis the season for pumpkin spice everything, and Tim Hortons has introduced new treats to its fall menu lineup. Starting this week, pumpkin spice lovers can get their hands on drinks, baked treats, and a new Dream Donut to welcome in the autumn season.

When: For a limited time only

Where: Tim Hortons locations