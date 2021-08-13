A new farmers' market is bringing fresh, local food to downtown Toronto this weekend

A new farmers’ market is coming to downtown Toronto this weekend.

Starting on August 15, the Roundhouse Farmers’ Market will bring fresh, local food to its namesake park every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm.

Offering an abundance of seasonal vegetables, organic meats, and baked goods, the market will also drive tourism to the national historic site.

Located at 255 Bremner Boulevard, Roundhouse Park also houses the Toronto Railway Museum, Steam Whistle Brewing, and The Rec Room.

The inaugural market will feature a dozen local farmers and vendors, including DeLaTerre Bakery and SoDelish, with plans to expand as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Toronto.

The Roundhouse Farmers’ Market will be held outside every Sunday from May to October, rain or shine, and inside the Locomotive Hall at Steam Whistle from November to April.

Roundhouse Farmers’ Market

When: Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard