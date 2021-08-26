Tim Hortons has unleashed its pumpkin spiced fall menu

Believe it or not, tis’ the season for pumpkin spice everything, and Tim Hortons has introduced new treats for its fall menu lineup.

Starting this week, pumpkin spice lovers can get their hands on drinks, baked treats, and a new Dream Donut to welcome in the autumn season.

Of course, the fan favourite PSL, aka Pumpkin Spice Latte, is making an exciting return, including its Pumpkin Spiced Iced Capp, Pumpkin spiced Timbits and pumpkin spiced tea.

But the real show-stopper is the Apple Pie Dream Donut. The freshly baked donut is dipped in maple icing and graham cracker crumbs, then finished off with whipped topping.

These treats are available for a limited time only, so get your PSL fix ASAP.