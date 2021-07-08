Toronto's immersive Marvel Avengers exhibit is finally opening this month

Avengers, assemble! The immersive Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will relaunch its exhibit at Toronto’s Yorkdale mall this month.

Step into the world of the mightiest heroes and venture through the long-awaited Marvel exhibit that had been closed for over a year due to COVID-19.

“Our city and its residents have been committed to keeping one another safe during this challenging pandemic year. Now that things are reopening, I know we’ve all been eager to get out again safely and enjoy all that Toronto has to offer,” said Mayor John Tory.

“I am excited to see that the Marvel Avengers exhibit will be coming back to Yorkdale for families to enjoy. I’m looking forward to visiting this exhibit and I encourage residents to do the same.”

The exhibition features several rooms from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each one dedicated to a notable hero such as Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, and more.

What’s even more exciting is that guests can get up-close-and-personal with movie props and costumes like Iron Man’s “Hall of Armour,” Thor’s hammer, Black Widow’s array of high-tech weapons and even catch a glimpse of Captain America’s legendary shield.

“We’re all feeling like Super Heroes after this past year. The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience at Yorkdale is an ideal way for families to connect with engaging entertainment in a safe and socially distant manner,” said William Correia, Yorkdale Shopping Centre Director.

“Tickets sold quickly when the exhibit was first announced, and we know that Avengers fans and ticket holders have been eagerly anticipating the opening.”

Tickets are now on sale and guests will be able to explore the space as of July 29. There is a limited capacity. However, the space is large enough for physical distancing.

Guests must undergo a health screening before entering and must wearing their masks at all times within the exhibit.

Those who purchased tickets before Ontario went into lockdown will be honoured on a future date.

When: As of July 29 – Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 8 pm, Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street