8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend: October 6 to 10
If you’re looking for things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Immerse yourself in the world of Star Wars during a music performance at Roy Thomson Hall, then check out a new exhibit at Aga Khan Museum.
There’s no shortage of deliciousness with the upcoming PumpkinFest and the Latin Fall Fiesta. Make sure to stop by the new Cake Boss location for something yummy to go with that perfect cup of coffee.
Listen to the Star Wars soundtrack
What: Calling all Star Wars fans! Don’t miss the Star Wars: The Force Awakens – In Concert. American conductor Sarah Hicks, a specialist in film music and the film-in-concert genre, brings John Williams’ score to life so you can relive your favourite scenes.
When: October 6 to 8
Time: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 7:30 pm; Saturday 12:30 pm
Where: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street
Price: From $55
See Lizzo in concert
What: Head to Scotiabank Arena for Lizzo’s The Special Tour. The American singer will be taking the stage with rapper Latto. It’s the “About Damn Time” singer’s first world tour in three years so you just know it’s going to be a blast.
When: October 7
Time: 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street
Price: Check here for tickets
Go to a ball
What: Put on your gloves and dancing shoes and meet members of the ton at “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.” Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up for this immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit series Bridgerton. Expect actors in period costumes, delicious cocktails, and music inspired by the show’s soundtrack.
When: Starts October 6
Time: Check here for details
Where: Cinespace Studios, 8 Unwin Avenue
Price: General admission $79, VIP $116. Buy tickets here
Go to a pumpkin-themed event
What: PumpkinFest Toronto is back! This family-friendly event kicks off on Thanksgiving weekend with jumping castles, rides, live entertainment, carnival games, photo ops, a pumpkin patch, and food trucks.
When: October 8 to 10
Time: 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Downsview Park, Festival Terrace, 35 Carl Hall Road
Price: Online $25, gate price $30
Check out a new exhibit
What: “Afghanistan My Love” is a new exhibition at Aga Khan Museum that offers a unique take on Afghanistan, “driven by the creativity and resilience of its people.” The exhibit will feature work by art collective ArtLods and Afghan-Canadian artist Shaheer Zazai.
When: October 8 to April 10, 2023
Time: Scheduled time slots
Where: Temporary Exhibition Gallery, Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Drive
Price: Check here for tickets
Head to a Latin festival
What: The third annual Latin Fall Fiesta 2022 is back, celebrating Latin-American culture from over 20 countries. Guests can look forward to a parade, dance performances, music, art, hand-made items for sale, and, of course, amazing food.
When: October 9
Time: 10 am to 7 pm
Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East
Price: Free
Treat yourself
What: If you’re a Cake Boss fan, you’ll want to stop at the new location in the heart of Yorkville. This new spot offers classics like cannolis, cakes, and fogliatella lobster tail pastries.
Time: Monday to Wednesday, 9 am to 7 pm; Thursday 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 24 Bellair Street
See the sights in miniature
What: See Toronto’s skyline and Canada’s striking landscape in miniature at Little Canada, located Yonge and Dundas. The highly detailed miniature attraction includes soundscapes, animation, and moving vehicles, making for the perfect Thanksgiving activity for the entire family.
Time: Scheduled tickets
Where: 10 Dundas Street East, basement 2
Price: Adult $32, senior and student $28, child (four to 12) $22