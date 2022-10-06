Events

8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend: October 6 to 10

Oct 6 2022, 4:52 pm
If you’re looking for things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Immerse yourself in the world of Star Wars during a music performance at Roy Thomson Hall, then check out a new exhibit at Aga Khan Museum.

There’s no shortage of deliciousness with the upcoming PumpkinFest and the Latin Fall Fiesta. Make sure to stop by the new Cake Boss location for something yummy to go with that perfect cup of coffee.

Listen to the Star Wars soundtrack

What: Calling all Star Wars fans! Don’t miss the Star Wars: The Force Awakens – In Concert. American conductor Sarah Hicks, a specialist in film music and the film-in-concert genre, brings John Williams’ score to life so you can relive your favourite scenes.

When: October 6 to 8

Time: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 7:30 pm; Saturday 12:30 pm

Where: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street

Price: From $55

See Lizzo in concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

What: Head to Scotiabank Arena for Lizzo’s The Special Tour. The American singer will be taking the stage with rapper Latto. It’s the “About Damn Time” singer’s first world tour in three years so you just know it’s going to be a blast.

When: October 7

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Check here for tickets

Go to a ball

​​What: Put on your gloves and dancing shoes and meet members of the ton at “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.” Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up for this immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit series Bridgerton. Expect actors in period costumes, delicious cocktails, and music inspired by the show’s soundtrack.

When: Starts October 6

Time: Check here for details

Where: Cinespace Studios, 8 Unwin Avenue

Price: General admission $79, VIP $116. Buy tickets here

Go to a pumpkin-themed event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PumpkinFest Toronto (@pumpkinfestto)

What: PumpkinFest Toronto is back! This family-friendly event kicks off on Thanksgiving weekend with jumping castles, rides, live entertainment, carnival games, photo ops, a pumpkin patch, and food trucks.

When: October 8 to 10

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Downsview Park, Festival Terrace, 35 Carl Hall Road

Price: Online $25, gate price $30

Check out a new exhibit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aga Khan Museum (@agakhanmuseum)

What: “Afghanistan My Love” is a new exhibition at Aga Khan Museum that offers a unique take on Afghanistan, “driven by the creativity and resilience of its people.” The exhibit will feature work by art collective ArtLods and Afghan-Canadian artist Shaheer Zazai.

When: October 8 to April 10, 2023

Time: Scheduled time slots

Where: Temporary Exhibition Gallery, Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Drive

Price: Check here for tickets

Head to a Latin festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yonge-Dundas Square (@ydsquare)

What: The third annual Latin Fall Fiesta 2022 is back, celebrating Latin-American culture from over 20 countries. Guests can look forward to a parade, dance performances, music, art, hand-made items for sale, and, of course, amazing food.

When: October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East

Price: Free

Treat yourself

What: If you’re a Cake Boss fan, you’ll want to stop at the new location in the heart of Yorkville. This new spot offers classics like cannolis, cakes, and fogliatella lobster tail pastries.

Time: Monday to Wednesday, 9 am to 7 pm; Thursday 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 24 Bellair Street

See the sights in miniature

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Little Canada (@littlecanada)

What: See Toronto’s skyline and Canada’s striking landscape in miniature at Little Canada, located Yonge and Dundas. The highly detailed miniature attraction includes soundscapes, animation, and moving vehicles, making for the perfect Thanksgiving activity for the entire family.

Time: Scheduled tickets

Where: 10 Dundas Street East, basement 2

Price: Adult $32, senior and student $28, child (four to 12) $22

