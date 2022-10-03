Ed Sheeran is coming to Toronto's Rogers Centre on new stadium tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the world’s biggest music superstars is coming to Toronto for the first time in five years, and the concert is adding up to a memorable time.

Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) to Rogers Centre on Saturday, June 17, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.

Tickets for the huge stadium show go on sale Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am, as announced by the Toronto Blue Jays on Twitter this morning. It is one of only two Canadian stops currently planned for the tour.

🔥 @edsheeran is bringing his +–=÷x Tour to Rogers Centre on June 17, 2023 with special guests Khalid & Rosa Linn! Tickets go on sale October 14 at 10am ET: https://t.co/KHTo8JJ8b3 pic.twitter.com/OYeizK9OD5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 3, 2022

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour is in support of his latest album, 2021’s Equals. It was his fourth consecutive album to top the Billboard 100, and also his fourth album to be named after a mathematical symbol.

The four-time Grammy winner and Game of Thrones actor has sold over 150 million records worldwide, with hits including “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “Bad Habits.”

His previous North American tour, 2018’s Divide Tour, is the highest-grossing and best-attended tour of all time. Sheeran also recently released a new Pokémon-inspired song called “Celestial,” which will appear on the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for the Nintendo Switch.

Fans will also be treated to a performance by six-time Grammy-nominated Khalid, known for chart-topping songs like “Talk” and Love Lies.” The R&B star was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2019.

Rounding out the + – = ÷ x Tour lineup is Rosa Linn, Armenian singer-songwriter, producer and Eurovision Song Contest 2022 representative with her viral hit, “Snap.”

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rogers Centre – 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am.