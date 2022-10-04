Carlo’s Bakery is a family-run enterprise that was first founded in 1910 and has proudly been passed down the generations ever since. Over the years it has garnered widespread recognition for its continued commitment to excellence, appearing on hit TV shows like Cake Boss and a slew of other media.

It’s likely you’ve crossed paths with one of its signature cake vending machines dotted around Toronto, but now there’s a new express bakery right in the heart of Yorkville.

The one-stop shop location includes all the classics from cannolis to cake slices and sfogliatella lobster tail pastries. Pair a sweet treat with a coffee to-go or with an item from a special selection of exclusive-to-Yorkville treats set to hit shelves very soon.

Address: 24 Bellair Street

Instagram