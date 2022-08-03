Bridgerton fans can attend a live version of the Queen's Ball in Toronto

Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte, is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at an event in Toronto starting on October 6.

Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up to present The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience, which includes an immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

The event took place in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Montreal and the experience is ongoing in Washington, Atlanta, San Francisco, and soon, Toronto.

The event will transport guests back to England’s Regency-era London, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.

“Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before,” says the Bridgerton Experience website. “Enjoy a beautiful ballroom decorated in the Regency-era style, interact with actors dressed in exquisite period costumes, savour delicious cocktails, and listen to live music inspired by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack.”

Guests will be transported to Mayfair, London, in the year 1813, interact with performers dressed in exquisite period costumes, and bring the Regency era to life.