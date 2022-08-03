Bridgerton fans can attend a live version of the Queen's Ball in Toronto
Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte, is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at an event in Toronto starting on October 6.
Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up to present The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience, which includes an immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.
The event took place in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Montreal and the experience is ongoing in Washington, Atlanta, San Francisco, and soon, Toronto.
The event will transport guests back to England’s Regency-era London, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
“Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before,” says the Bridgerton Experience website. “Enjoy a beautiful ballroom decorated in the Regency-era style, interact with actors dressed in exquisite period costumes, savour delicious cocktails, and listen to live music inspired by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack.”
Guests will be transported to Mayfair, London, in the year 1813, interact with performers dressed in exquisite period costumes, and bring the Regency era to life.
Tickets go on sale for the event on Wednesday, August 10 at 10 am, and fans are urged to join the event’s waiting list right here.
The Queen’s Ball will take place beginning October 6 for various sessions from Wednesdays to Sundays, and each event is 90 minutes long.
Guests are encouraged to dress up for the ball, though it’s not mandatory. Event organizers say guests need to be 16 years old and older and those under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult (18 or older).
The location for the ball has yet to be announced. According to the website, “a secret ballroom in Toronto” will be announced leading up to the event.
Tickets start at $54 per person, and fans can even book the room for private events.
Additional information is available through the events FAQs page.
Have a ball!
Literally.
The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, starting October 6
Time: Various time slots in 90-minute intervals
Where: Secret location, TBA
Price: Starts at $54