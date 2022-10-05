3 new food and beverage concepts opening at Yorkdale

Yorkdale Shopping Centre has announced the addition of multiple new retailers this fall, adding to a list of hundreds of existing vendors and solidifying its status as Canada’s leading, multi-purpose retail destination.

Food and beverage-related newcomers will include TWG Tea, %Arabica, and Café Landwer. Other retailers such as ACNE Studios, Diptyque, Allbirds, Emporio Armani, Ganni, Mejuri, Fendi, Offline, Psycho Bunny, Vinfast, Alo Yoga, and Mango, will also be added to the mall’s impressive collection of stores.

This year has seen a burgeoning appetite for in-person shopping, and Yorkdale is keen to meet the demands of its visitors. “It’s exciting to see international brands continue to join Yorkdale’s world-class retail mix, giving Canadian and international customers one of the best shopping experiences possible,” declared William Correia, director of Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Address: 3401 Dufferin Street

