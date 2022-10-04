FoodCoffee & TeaFood News

Aritzia in Markham will soon be home to an A-OK Cafe

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Oct 4 2022, 9:53 pm
Aritzia in Markham will soon be home to an A-OK Cafe
@a.okcafe/Instagram

Aritzia’s A-OK Cafe, the in-house coffee shop providing customers with well-earned refreshments while they shop, will be opening up inside its Markham Boutique.

A-OK Cafe

Courtesy Aritzia

As of Thursday, October 6, visitors to Aritzia in Markham will gain access to A-OK’s full roster of fixings, including a bespoke selection of high-end drinks and baked goods, all sourced locally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A-OK Cafe (@a.okcafe)

Moreover, guests at the Markham location will be amongst the first to sample A-OK Cafe’s extended menu, which will offer wine, beer and cocktails, alongside a curated selection of plates, including paté, burrata, and olives. All of these will be available to enjoy whilst shopping.

A-OK Cafe

Courtesy Aritzia

Next time you’re on the lookout for an elevated everyday shopping experience, A-OK Cafe might just be your spot. From October 6 to 10 customers can enjoy a complimentary drink with every purchase.

A-OK Cafe – Markham Aritzia

Address: Aritzia, 5000 Highway 7, Markham

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.