Aritzia’s A-OK Cafe, the in-house coffee shop providing customers with well-earned refreshments while they shop, will be opening up inside its Markham Boutique.

As of Thursday, October 6, visitors to Aritzia in Markham will gain access to A-OK’s full roster of fixings, including a bespoke selection of high-end drinks and baked goods, all sourced locally.

Moreover, guests at the Markham location will be amongst the first to sample A-OK Cafe’s extended menu, which will offer wine, beer and cocktails, alongside a curated selection of plates, including paté, burrata, and olives. All of these will be available to enjoy whilst shopping.

Next time you’re on the lookout for an elevated everyday shopping experience, A-OK Cafe might just be your spot. From October 6 to 10 customers can enjoy a complimentary drink with every purchase.

Address: Aritzia, 5000 Highway 7, Markham

