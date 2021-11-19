Even before the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in kids aged five to 11, the City of Toronto was working to identify the neighbourhoods that needed it most.

The City has announced several clinic options for when Toronto Public Health receives doses of the authorized pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Children can be vaccinated at vaccination clinics, in pharmacies, and by participating family doctors.

The City said that there will also be school-based clinics in priority neighbourhoods. Parents and caregivers will receive information directly from the schools when a clinic is available. A spokesperson for Toronto Public Health told Daily Hive that more information about who can access school-based programs will be released in the “near future.”

Access the City’s information on vaccinating children here.

“Through our multi-pronged clinic model, parents will soon be able to book appointments for their kids at one of our City-run clinics, or visit a participating pharmacy, doctor’s office, or community clinic. With school-based clinics also located in priority communities across our city, we’re making sure families have a range of options when it comes to helping protect their kids from COVID-19,” Toronto City Councillor Joe Cressy said in a press release.

Toronto has identified the following neighbourhoods as priorities when the vaccine rollout begins for children aged five to 11. These are the neighbourhoods where Toronto Public Health plans to hold school-based clinics: