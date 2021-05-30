Ontario reports lowest daily COVID-19 case count since March

The Government of Ontario confirmed 1,033 new COVID-19 cases and 18 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 1,057, Friday’s 1,273, Thursday’s 1,135, Wednesday’s 1,096, Tuesday’s 1,039. and Monday’s 1,446.

Of the newly announced cases, 237 are in Toronto, 214 are in Peel, and 80 are in York Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 26,600 tests were completed, and 8,984,278 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 1,033 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 26,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel and 80 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 8,984,278 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 30, 2021



On Friday, the province released an accelerated timeline for second COVID-19 vaccine doses. Some people can now book their second shot as early as 28 days after their first dose.

Second doses will be offered to older adults first, starting with those aged 80 and up. Second doses will then be offered to those who had their first shot earlier.

Health Canada has extended the expiry date of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Originally set to expire on May 31, they can now be used until July 1.

Ontario is scheduled to lift restrictions on non-essential retail and outdoor dining the week of June 14, provided cases continue to decline and vaccination rates rise.

To date, Ontario has seen 530,543 COVID-19 cases and 8,744 deaths.