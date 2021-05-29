Ontario sees drop in new COVID-19 cases with under 1,100 reported

The Government of Ontario confirmed 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 1,273, Thursday’s 1,135, Wednesday’s 1,096, Monday’s 1,446, and Sunday’s 1,691, but higher than Tuesday’s 1,039.

Of the newly announced cases, 228 are in Toronto, 178 are in Peel, 82 are in York Region, and 71 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 33,600 tests were completed, and 8,839,445 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

On Friday, the province released an accelerated timeline for second COVID-19 vaccine doses. Some people can now book their second shot as early as 28 days after their first dose.

Second doses will be offered to older adults first, starting with those aged 80 and up. Second doses will then be offered to those who had their first shot earlier.

Ontario is scheduled to lift restrictions on non-essential retail and outdoor dining the week of June 14, provided cases continue to decline and vaccination rates rise.

To date, Ontario has seen 529,510 COVID-19 cases and 8,726 deaths.