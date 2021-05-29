Ontario extends nine COVID-19 orders including provincial travel ban

The Government of Ontario has extended several COVID-19 orders, including the ban on recreational camping and the closure of provincial borders.

The province extended nine orders issued under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) on May 27.

Set to expire on June 2, the orders will now be in place until at least June 16. They may be further extended in two-week increments, a spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones confirmed to Daily Hive.

Other orders that have been prolonged include the transfer of hospital patients without their consent and the redeployment of healthcare staff.

The order relating to the enforcement of COVID-19 measures, which allows police and by-law officers to ask individuals to identify themselves if they have “reasonable grounds” to suspect that the person has violated the EMCPA, has also been extended.

The full list of orders that have been extended is as follows:

Enforcement of COVID-19 Measures (O. Reg. 8/21)

Compliance Orders for Retirement Homes (O. Reg. 55/21)

Work Redeployment for Local Health Integration Networks and Ontario Health (O. Reg. 271/21)

Transfer of Hospital Patients (O. Reg. 272/21)

Closure of Public Lands for Recreational Camping (O. Reg. 288/21)

Persons Entering Ontario From Manitoba or Quebec (O. Reg. 293/21)

Work Redeployment for Independent Health Facilities (O. Reg. 304/21)

Regulated Health Professionals (O. Reg. 305/21)

Agreements Between Health Service Providers and Retirement Homes (O. Reg. 317/21)

Last week, Ontario released a new three-step reopening plan ahead of the Stay-at-Home order’s June 2 expiry date.

The province aims to enter the first stage of the framework around June 14, once 60% of adults have one vaccine dose.

The stage allows for outdoor dining and non-essential retail to reopen, albeit with some restrictions.

To date, Ontario has seen 529,510 COVID-19 cases and 8,726 deaths.