Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases hold steady with 1,100 new infections

Ontario reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths Thursday.

That’s in line with falling case counts seen this week, where the rolling seven-day average has dropped to 1,442 from a high of more than 4,300 during the peak of the third wave.

Earlier this week, 1,096 new cases were reported Wednesday, while 1,039 new cases were announced Tuesday, Monday saw 1,446, Sunday had 1,691, Saturday saw 1,794 new cases, and Friday had 1,890.

Of the latest cases, 316 are in Toronto, 271 are in Peel, and 75 are in York Region.

Ontario’s vaccination drive is in full swing, and 8.5 million doses have been administered so far according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 8,530,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 27, 2021

The provincial government released a reopening plan last week that will see patio dining and non-essential retail come back around June 14. There’s still no word yet on when schools will welcome students back though.

To date, Ontario has seen 527,280 COVID-19 cases and 8,697 deaths.