Ontario reports 1,200 new COVID-19 cases as accelerated vaccine timeline rolled out

Ontario reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths Friday.

This follows a decrease in new daily cases Ontario has seen in recent weeks as more people get vaccinated. Earlier this week, Thursday saw 1,135 new cases, 1,096 were reported Wednesday, 1,039 were announced Tuesday, Monday saw 1,446, Sunday had 1,691, and Saturday had 1,794.

Of the latest cases, 269 are in Toronto, and 268 are in Peel.

So far there have been 8.6 million vaccine doses administered in Ontario.

Ontario also released an accelerated second dose timeline on Friday, where people could be eligible for a second shot as little as 28 days after the first. Most people who’ve already received the first shot will likely still wait months for a second dose, though.

The province is scheduled to lift restrictions on non-essential retail and patio dining the week of June 14 as long as vaccination rates continue rising and cases hold steady. There’s still no word yet on when schools will reopen.

To date, Ontario has seen 528,453 COVID-19 infections and 8,711 deaths.