Coca-Cola Canada bottling plant ordered to partially close due to COVID-19

Peel Region Public Health (PRPH) has ordered a Coca-Cola Canada bottling plant to partially close after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Coca Cola Canada Bottling Limited, located at 15 Westcreek Boulevard in Brampton, partially closed on May 21 and will remain shut down for at least 10 days.

The site is one of six workplaces the public health unit has closed to some degree this week under a new Section 22 order.

Five of the sites have been ordered to partially close, while a Popeyes restaurant, located at 10635 Bramalea Road in Brampton, was fully shut down.

The Section 22 order came into effect in Peel on April 23. It has also been issued in Toronto.

The order allows health units to close a workplace if five or more people test positive for the virus within a 14-day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.

A partial closure involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, while a full closure mandates that an entire workplace must shut down.

“Closures will allow Peel Public Health to stop further spread of COVID-19 between employees while cases in the workplace are investigated,” the health unit said.

Of the 1,273 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on May 28, 268 were in Peel. To date, the province has seen 528,453 COVID-19 cases and 8,711 deaths.