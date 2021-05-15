Ontario reports over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 2,584 new COVID-19 cases and 24 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Friday’s 2,362, Wednesday’s 2,320, and Tuesday’s 2,073, but lower than Thursday’s 2,759, Monday’s 2,716, and Sunday’s 3,216.

Of the newly announced cases, 689 are in Toronto, 584 are in Peel, 252 are in York Region, 157 are in Durham, and 115 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 42,300 tests were completed, and 6,925,232 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Premier Doug Ford has extended Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order until at least June 2. The order, which has been in place since April 8, was set to expire on May 19.

Schools across the province will also remain closed for the foreseeable future, as the province waits for doctors and teachers to reach a consensus on the “best path forward.”

Youth aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting the week of May 31. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in adolescents.

Ontario has paused first-doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as there have been more reports of blood clots associated with the shot than expected.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna are being administered as first doses in the province. Officials have not said how they will distribute the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.

To date, Ontario has seen 507,117 COVID-19 and 8,455 virus-related deaths.