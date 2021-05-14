Ontario reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases as Stay-at-Home order extended

The Government of Ontario confirmed 2,362 new COVID-19 cases and 26 virus-related deaths on Friday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Thursday’s 2,759, Monday’s 2,716, and Saturday’s 2,865, but higher than Wednesday’s 2,320, Tuesday’s 2,073, and Sunday’s 3,216.

Of the newly announced cases, 691 are in Toronto, 563 are in Peel, 224 are in York Region, 148 are in Durham, and 112 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 44,000 tests were completed, and 6,771,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Premier Doug Ford has extended Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order until at least June 2. The order, which has been in place since April 8, was set to expire on May 19.

Schools across the province will also remain closed for the foreseeable future, as the province waits for doctors and teachers to reach a consensus on the “best path forward.”

Youth aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting the week of May 31. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in adolescents.

Ontario has paused first-doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as there have been more reports of blood clots associated with the shot than expected.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna are being administered as first doses in the province. Officials have not said how they will distribute the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.

To date, Ontario has seen 504,533 COVID-19 and 8,431 virus-related deaths.