Ford to unveil Ontario's new reopening plan today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday afternoon about what the province’s reopening plan will look like.

He’ll be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to explain the new reopening strategy.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive Wednesday that Ontario won’t be returning to its colour-coded re-opening framework after the Stay-at-Home order lifts.

That system was contained five colour zones with different rules and restrictions for each. It was criticized for being too difficult to understand and for encouraging people to travel to different regions with looser restrictions.

The current Stay-at-Home order is scheduled to lift on June 2. Schools are also closed indefinitely to slow virus spread.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 3 pm from Queen’s Park.