Ontario reports rise in COVID-19 cases with over 2,700 new infections

The Government of Ontario confirmed 2,759 new COVID-19 cases and 31 virus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Wednesday’s 2,320, Tuesday’s 2,073 – the lowest count since March – Monday’s 2,716, and Saturday’s 2,865, but lower than Sunday’s 3,216, and Friday’s 3,166.

Of the newly announced cases, 774 are in Toronto, 602 are in Peel, 258 are in York Region, 147 are in Durham, and 133 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 47,600 tests were completed, and 6,629,363 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in youth. Officials announced on Wednesday that they plan to vaccinate adolescents aged 12 to 17 starting in June.

Ontario has paused first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as there have been more reports of blood clots associated with the shot than expected.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna are being administered as first doses in the province. Officials have not said how they will distribute the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.