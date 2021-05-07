Ontario reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 3,166 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths on Friday.

That’s in line with cases seen earlier this week. Thursday had 3,424, Wednesday had 2,941 cases, Tuesday had 2,791, Monday had 3,436, Sunday had 3,732, and Saturday had 3,369.

Of the latest cases, 876 are in Toronto, 817 are in Peel, and 300 are in York Region.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the province has administered more than 5.8 million doses of vaccine so far.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 7, 2021

Ontario remains under a Stay-at-Home order that’s set to expire on May 19. Schools are also closed indefinitely to slow virus transmission.

The shipments of vaccine doses arriving in Canada this month are set to increase, and officials anticipate significantly more people recieving their first dose by the end of May.

To date, Ontario has seen 486,223 COVID-19 cases and 8,236 deaths.