Ontario reports 2,700 new COVID-19 cases with 10 days left of Stay-at-Home order

Ontario reported 2,716 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths Monday.

That’s the lowest daily tally since April 1. Earlier this week, Sunday had 3,216 reported cases, Saturday had 2,865, Friday had 3,166, Thursday had 3,424, Wednesday had 2,941 cases, and Tuesday had 2,791.

Of the latest cases, 807 are in Toronto, 707 are in Peel, and 294 are in York Region.

There are currently 1,632 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, including 828 in the ICU.

The province has administered approximately 6.2 million doses of vaccine so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Ontario is currently under a Stay-at-Home order that’s set to expire on May 20. Although cases have come down from their peak, it’s not clear whether officials will extend the order.

Ontario has seen a total of 495,019 COVID-19 cases and 8,327 deaths since the pandemic began.