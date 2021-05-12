Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases follow downward trend with 2,320 new infections

Ontario reported 2,320 new COVID-19 infections and 32 more deaths on Wednesday.

Reported cases follow the recent trend of decreasing daily infections. On Tuesday the province reported less than 2,100 cases, the lowest tally since March. Public health officials have said the province appears to have crested its third wave, and want to see new infections decrease further.

Earlier this week Monday had 2,716 reported cases, Sunday had 3,216, Saturday had 2,865, Friday had 3,166, and Thursday had 3,424.

Broken down by region, 712 of Wednesday’s cases are in Toronto, 452 are in Peel, and 157 are in York Region.

The province has administered approximately 6.5 million vaccine doses so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 6,491,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and over 50% of Ontarian adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine. 💉😷🎉 pic.twitter.com/0P7llmg4Gd — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 12, 2021

Ontario health officials announced Tuesday that they’re pausing first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because there have been more reports of blood clots associated with the shot than expected.

That means the two vaccines being given for first doses right now are Pfizer and Moderna. The province has not yet said how it will distribute the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.

To date, Ontario has seen 499,412 COVID-19 cases and 8,374 deaths.