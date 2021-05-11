Ontario's new COVID-19 infections fall to lowest tally since March

Ontario reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths Tuesday.

The last time cases were near that level was on March 29, when 2,094 cases were reported.

Earlier this week, Monday had 2,716 reported cases, Sunday had 3,216, Saturday had 2,865, Friday had 3,166, Thursday had 3,424, and Wednesday had 2,941.

Broken down by region, 685 of Tuesday’s new cases are in Toronto, 389 are in Peel, and 231 are in York Region.

There are currently 1,782 people in Ontario’s hospitals with COVID-19, including 802 in the ICU.

The province has administered approximately 6.3 million vaccine doses so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 6,350,881 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 49% of Ontarians have received at least one dose. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 11, 2021

The province has seen a total of 497,092 COVID-19 cases and 8,342 deaths since the pandemic began.