News

Ontario's new COVID-19 infections fall to lowest tally since March

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 11 2021, 7:17 am
Ontario's new COVID-19 infections fall to lowest tally since March
A drive-through COVID-19 testing centre Peel Region (@OslerHealth/Twitter)

Ontario reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths Tuesday.

The last time cases were near that level was on March 29, when 2,094 cases were reported.

Earlier this week, Monday had 2,716 reported cases, Sunday had 3,216, Saturday had 2,865, Friday had 3,166, Thursday had 3,424, and Wednesday had 2,941.

Broken down by region, 685 of Tuesday’s new cases are in Toronto, 389 are in Peel, and 231 are in York Region.

There are currently 1,782 people in Ontario’s hospitals with COVID-19, including 802 in the ICU.

The province has administered approximately 6.3 million vaccine doses so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The province has seen a total of 497,092 COVID-19 cases and 8,342 deaths since the pandemic began.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT