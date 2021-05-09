Ontario reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 3,216 new COVID-19 cases and 47 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 2,864, Friday’s 3,166, Wednesday’s 2,941, and Tuesday’s 2,791, but lower than Thursday’s 3,424 and Monday’s 3,436.

Of the newly announced cases, 903 are in Toronto, 752 are in Peel, 335 are in York Region, 187 are in Durham, and 150 are in Ottawa.

A total of 1,640 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, including 848 who in the ICU. An additional 580 people are in the ICU on a ventilator.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 38,500 tests were completed, and 6,144,685 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario remains under a Stay-at-Home order that’s set to expire on May 19. Schools are also closed indefinitely to slow virus transmission.

The shipments of vaccine doses arriving in Canada this month are set to increase, and officials anticipate significantly more people receiving their first dose by the end of May.

To date, Ontario has seen 492,303 COVID-19 cases and 8,308 virus-related deaths.