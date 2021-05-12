TTC launches COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics for its employees

The Toronto Transit Commission is organizing pop-up COVID-19 immunization clinics for employees this week.

In conjunction with Scarborough Health Network, one pop-up clinic will open at McNicoll Garage on Thursday.

The second clinic, running in partnership with Women’s College Hospital, will open at Mount Dennis on Friday and Saturday.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said on Twitter that about 90% of TTC employees are already eligible because of their age or because they live in a hotspot. But these pop-up clinics will ensure all essential workers with the TTC can get their shot.

#TTC employee pop-up vaccination clinics coming:

McNicoll Garage (with Scarborough Health Network) tomorrow.

Mount Dennis (with Women’s College Hospital) on Friday and Saturday.

This is in addition to the 90 per cent of our employees already eligible via geography/age. — TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) May 12, 2021

According to ATU Local 113, a union representing transit employees, a total of 967 TTC employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

TTC ridership is currently down to 30% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the TTC’s latest report. The transit authority expects ridership to recover as restrictions lift slowly and more people get vaccinated.