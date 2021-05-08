Ontario reports under 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 2,864 new COVID-19 cases and 25 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 3,166 Thursday’s 3,424, Wednesday’s 2,941 cases, Monday’s 3,436, and Sunday’s 3,732, but higher than Tuesday’s 2,791.

Of the newly announced cases, 803 are in Peel, 684 are in Toronto, 285 are in York Region, 133 are in Hamilton, and 125 are in Durham.

A total of 1,832 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, including 851 who in the ICU. An additional 588 people are in the ICU on a ventilator.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 47,800 tests were completed, and 6,023,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario remains under a Stay-at-Home order that’s set to expire on May 19. Schools are also closed indefinitely to slow virus transmission.

The shipments of vaccine doses arriving in Canada this month are set to increase, and officials anticipate significantly more people receiving their first dose by the end of May.

To date, Ontario has seen 489,087 COVID-19 cases and 8,261 virus-related deaths.