Ontario to provide update on its COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott will make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon alongside the province’s Solicitor General Sylvia Jones about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Ontario has been steadily expanding vaccine eligibility throughout the month of May. This week, people with at-risk health conditions and employees unable to work from home became eligible to book through the province’s online scheduling system.

Starting on May 13, people 40 years of age and older will be eligible to book as well.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams announced during a late-breaking press conference that the province is temporarily stopping giving first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it’s seen increasing reports of rare but dangerous blood clots associated with the shot.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in weeks. The last time cases were near that level was on March 29, when 2,094 cases were reported.

Elliott and Jones are scheduled to begin their remarks at 12 pm.