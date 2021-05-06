Ontario's new COVID-19 cases climb above 3,400 as vaccine eligibility expands

Ontario reported 3,424 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Thursday.

That’s higher than the brief lull the province experienced earlier this week when daily case counts fell below 3,000. Wednesday had 2,941 cases, Tuesday had 2,791, Monday had 3,436, Sunday had 3,732, Saturday had 3,369, Friday had 3,947.

Of the latest cases, 958 are in Toronto, 900 are in Peel, and 291 are in York Region.

Ontario is reporting 3,424 cases of #COVID19 and over 54,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 958 new cases in Toronto, 900 in Peel, 291 in York Region, 175 in Durham and 155 in Hamilton. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 6, 2021

There are currently 1,964 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 877 in intensive care.

According to Premier Doug Ford, the province conducted a record number of immunizations on Wednesday, injecting 141,038 doses. There have now been more than 5.7 million doses administered across the province.

Yesterday, Ontario administered 141,038 vaccines — a new record! With over 5.7 million doses administered to-date, we are making great progress thanks to the hard work of our front line health care heroes. Let’s keep it up #TeamOntario! — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 6, 2021

Ontario opened up vaccine bookings to a wider age range on Friday, allowing people 50 and up to book an appointment through the provincial booking system.

Anyone 18 and over in a hotspot postal code can also book their appointment via the province’s system. All of Peel Region can book, regardless of postal code.

Ontario remains under a Stay-at-Home order that’s set to expire on May 19. Schools are also closed indefinitely to slow virus spread.

To date, Ontario has seen 483,057 COVID-19 cases and 8,213 deaths.