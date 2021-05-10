14 Toronto area Shoppers Drug Mart employees test positive for COVID-19

Over a dozen Shoppers Drug Mart locations scattered across the Toronto area have reported positive COVID-19 cases amongst employees since the start of May.

According to parent company Loblaws Ltd., 14 employees from 13 locations in the GTA have tested positive for COVID-19 between May 3 and May 10.

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart location at 900 Albion Road in Toronto were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8. They had last worked on April 27 and May 5.

The list of cases can be found on the Loblaw Ltd., COVID-19 page.

Loblaws updates their coronavirus cases reported in stores by province within the last 15 days in an effort for transparency.

“In addition, we have mandated that our staff and customers wear masks in Extra Foods, Fortinos, Maxi, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstores, and T&T stores across Canada,” said Loblaws.