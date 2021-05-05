Ontario's new COVID-19 infections stay below 3,000 for second straight day

Ontario reported 2,941 new COVID-19 infections and 44 more deaths Wednesday.

Case counts have come down from their high in mid-April when the weekly rolling average surpassed 4,300. This week Tuesday had 2,791 cases, Monday had 3,436, Sunday had 3,732, Saturday had 3,369, Friday had 3,947, and Thursday had 3,871.

Of the latest cases, 924 are in Toronto, 565 are in Peel, and 254 are in York Region.

The province has administered approximately 5.6 million vaccine doses so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

On Wednesday afternoon Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will hold a press conference where they’ll provide an update on the province’s vaccine strategy. That’s set to begin at 1:30 pm.

The province is currently under a Stay-at-Home order to slow virus transmission, and schools are closed to in-class learning indefinitely.

To date, Ontario has seen 479,633 total COVID-19 cases and 8,187 deaths since the pandemic began.