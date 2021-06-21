Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 case count since September

The Government of Ontario confirmed 270 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths on Monday morning.

The number is the lowest count the province has seen since September 17, 2020, when 293 cases were confirmed.

Today’s cases are lower than Sunday’s 318, Saturday’s 355, Friday’s 345, Thursday’s 370, Wednesday’s 384, and Tuesday’s 296.

Of the newly announced cases, 47 are in Toronto, 44 are in the Region of Waterloo, 42 are in Peel, 22 are in York Region, 12 are in Ottawa, and 12 are in Niagara.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 13,800 tests were completed, and 12,669,775 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 270 cases of #COVID19 and over 13,800 tests completed. Locally, there are 47 new cases in Toronto, 44 in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Peel, 22 in York Region, 12 in Ottawa and 12 in Niagara. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 21, 2021



Federal officials have announced that as of July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians will be exempt from the country’s two-week quarantine measure.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days will not have to isolate.

To date, Ontario has seen 542,468 COVID-19 cases and 9,022 virus-related deaths.